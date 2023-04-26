Through this agreement, Endorphina’s slot games are added to Napoleon Sports & Casino’s portfolio.

Press release.- Endorphina and Napoleon Sports & Casino have announced a partnership that aims to offer a unique gaming experience to players in Belgium.

Rashad Karimov, partnership manager at Endorphina, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino. Napoleon’s leadership position in the market will strengthen our rank in Belgium while allowing Napoleon’s players to try our top-notch slot games.”

“We believe our portfolio, as well as newly released games such as ‘Hit Slot 2023,’ ‘Cash Streak,’ and ‘Hell Hot Dice 100,’ will meet the taste of players. It is a pleasure to collaborate with such a highly professional and friendly team, especially with Melissa, who helped us a lot during the process. We expect a long-term, strong, and fruitful partnership with strong results” he explained.

Melissa Deboelpaep, gaming content manager at Napoleon Sports & Casino, said: “I am personally very proud to announce that we are going live with Endorphina. Our partnership with Endorphina has been incredibly fruitful thus far, and we look forward to extending our collaboration with them in the future.”

See also: Endorphina partners with Napoleon Sports & Casino

And she added: “Endorphina’s games will bring great value to our position in the Belgian market, and their already-proven games portfolio will undoubtedly expand and enhance our offerings to our players. We are confident that our customers will enjoy Endorphina’s thrilling and engaging games, and we are proud to offer them as part of our portfolio at Napoleon Casino.”