Endorphina partners with Octavian Lab

Endorphina goes live with Italian operators idealbet.it and magicalvegas.it and partners with Octavian Lab.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced today the launch of their latest partnership with Octavian Lab, a well-known software house and service provider for the online betting and gaming sector in the international market.

This exciting new partnership has seen Endorphina’s full suite of games, including some of their most popular titles, go live on two major Italian operators – idealbet.it and magicalvegas.it.

This collaboration will enable Octavian Lab to diversify its gaming content and enhance its player experience, while Endorphina expands its reach and increases its footprint in the Italian market.

Emanuele Nocentelli, CEO of Octavian Lab, shares about the partnership: “Italian players will love Endorphina’s video slots. I have no doubt this is going to be a great addition to our platform, and that together we will do very interesting things from now on”.

Andres Galan, sales manager at Octavian Lab, also adds: “Endorphina’s games are a reference at online casinos around the world and we’re very pleased to be able to add them to our portfolio.”

Zdenek Llosa, sales manager at Endorphina, also shares about the partnership: “Partnering with Octavian Lab is a step forward for Endorphina to create a strong footprint in the Italian Market. As Octavian Lab integrates our range of games to be available in Italy, we’re thrilled to develop a long-term and prosperous relationship with them.”

