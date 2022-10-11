Endorphina releases a new competitive hit – Mongol Treasures II: Archery Competition!

How good are you at archery? Take your shot and find out for yourself in Endorphina’s newest archery slot!

Press release.- Venture into the heart of Mongolia and explore its roaring empire. In this all-new game, you’ll face off against the native tribes if you’d like to stay within the lands.

The ultimate test will be imposed to see if you can keep your cool, aim accurately, and shoot your homemade arrows straight into the target in a wicked archery game. Can you convince tribal warriors and leaders to enjoy their wealth? Join this prestigious native tribe as you compete for glory and great rewards.

This brand-new game has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 paylines. A stunning woman appears as WILD. Distributed SCATTER symbols count on any position on the reels. Remember that 3, 4, or 5 SCATTER symbols will trigger the Archery Competition Bonus Game with the multipliers – x1, x2, x4, respectively. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game and the Bonus Pop is also available.

Robert Harutyunyan, business development manager at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new release: “We have heard the voice and the demand of our players, who have requested a sequel to our great Mongol Treasure game.

“Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, here we are to deliver an awesome slot highlighting the related origin and the culture even more. I am certain this one won’t disappoint anyone who loves the previous release, and it will only increase the fanbase.”

How good are you at archery? Take your shot and find out for yourself in Endorphina’s newest archery slot!

See also: Endorphina introduces its newest slot, Dynamite Miner