Endorphina releases its newest slot, Emirate 2

Emirate II invites players to find the Dubai skyline and Arab highlights among the symbols on the reels.

Press release.- Endorphina‘s newest beaming slot, Emirate 2, grants players with a magnificent lifestyle full of choices, custom yachts, cars, and all the riches of anyone’s dreams.

Players will find the Dubai skyline and Arab highlights among the symbols on the reels, such as the Burj Khalifa and the Emirates towers. For the SCATTER, players will recognize the fascinating and brilliant Dubai. Players will also spot the Palm Jumeirah, which acts as the WILD and substitutes for all symbols, except for the SCATTER. The WILD will appear stacked.

This high-rolling slot has 5 reels, 3 rows and 20 fixed paylines. Matching symbols, except for the Scatter should be on paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost. Scatter wins and line wins are also added. All prizes in the paytable are shown in money or credits depending on the selected mode and bet. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the risk game.

Jan Urbanec, CEO at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new release: “The clean math and exotic theme made the original Emirate an early hit for the Endorphina brand. It was only a question of time when we decided to capitalize on this success and bring a sequel that showcases how our product has matured.”

