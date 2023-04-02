Endorphina partners with leading crypto casino Roobet.com

Endorphina partners with Roobet.com, a top 3 crypto brand, to provide high-quality games and industry-leading crypto casino for players.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its partnership with Roobet.com, one of the top 3 biggest crypto brands worldwide.

The partnership will bring together Endorphina’s expertise in delivering high-quality games and Roobet’s position as an industry-leading crypto casino to offer players the best in iGaming entertainment.

Robert Harutyunayn, business development manager at Endorphina, shares his thoughts on the new partnership: “I am beyond excited about our latest collaboration with such an important brand within the iGaming business. We at Endorphina are proud to be partnering up with Roobet, an industry-leading crypto casino.

“A partnership with Roobet brings a synergy between creative minds and passionate teams, which will result in delivering best-in-class entertainment for the incredible player base. We wholeheartedly believe that 2023 marks the beginning of years and decades of a continued and prosperous partnership between Roobet and Endorphina.”

Chris Micallef, head of Casino at Roobet.com, also shares a few words on the new collaboration: “Working with Endorphina is another step forward for us to ensure that we continue to offer our players only the best in iGaming content. We are already planning some great collaborations and promotions together.”