Endorphina partners with Czech ForbesCasino.cz

Endorphina has announced a new collaboration with ForbesCasino.cz through which its games will become available to Czech players.

Press release.- Endorphina has officially partnered with ForbesCasino.cz to bring its portfolio of certified games to Czech players.

Zdenek Llosa, partnership manager at Endorphina, stated that kicking off the year by entering new markets is always a treat and its games have just landed in the Czech Republic.

“We are delighted to have agreed on a promising partnership with the well-established forbescasino.cz. Our full portfolio of certified games for the Czech Republic includes top performers like Lucky Streak 3 and 2022 Hit Slot, which will be available for Czech players to enjoy and experience a new wave of quality and entertaining games. We are looking forward to seeing how our games will be received in the market,” he said.

Petr Zemba, VIP manager of ForbesCasino.cz, said: “The entry of the brand (global game manufacturer Endorphina through our online casino is a great event for all online gaming lovers. Every visitor to our platform will greatly benefit from the cooperation between the two companies”.

And he added, “We want to present all the games one by one in an online stream with commentary. We will also bring reviews, and there will be a competition or tournament. We have high expectations, and we believe that the whole market will like the games.”

