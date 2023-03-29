Endorphina joins forces with Sportbet

The collaboration aims to increase Sportbet gaming offer by providing high-quality games from Endorphina’s portfolio.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its partnership with Sportbet, a leading sports betting platform in Italy. The collaboration aims to increase the gaming offer dedicated to Sportbet players by providing high-quality games from Endorphina’s portfolio. The partnership is a significant achievement for both companies and reinforces their position as trusted providers in the industry.

Alessandro Palumbo, commercial director at Sportbet Italia, shares his thoughts on the partnership: “The agreement reached with Endorphina demonstrates that Sportbet, in addition to wanting to increase the gaming offer dedicated to our players, also wants to have a very interesting provider in terms of quality and type of games.”

Khadija El Abi, sales manager at Endorphina, also comments: “We at Endorphina are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Sportbet Italia, an operator that is currently among the most attractive operators in terms of presence and market growth in the entire gaming sector. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership!”

