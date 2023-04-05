Endorphina partners with Dusane Gaming

Endorphina has partnered with Dusane Gaming to deliver its top-quality games to clients in Asia and Africa, including India’s first E-Gaming slots.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its partnership with Dusane Gaming, a prominent player in the iGaming space, to deliver its award-winning games to clients in Asia and Africa. The partnership will enable Dusane Gaming to offer its customers Endorphina’s quality games, including India’s first E-Gaming slots, through its Octopus iGaming platform.

With the ease of integration and support from Endorphina‘s team, both companies are confident of a long-lasting and successful partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Dusane Gaming as it expands its offerings to include class-leading online casino games and slots.

Sajan Nair, director of Dusane Gaming, shares a few words on the new partnership: “Based on the quality of games and the feedback we received from our clients, we decided to partner with Endorphina to offer their award-winning games to our client base.

“The ease of integration, the quality of games, and the support extended by the able team at Endorphina, we are confident of a long-lasting partnership with them.”

Lohith, partnerships manager at Endorphina, added: “The sense of partnering with Dusane Gaming takes me back to the warmth of my homeland.

“It’s incredible to see how much Dusane has grown to become a prominent player in the iGaming space, with whom Endorphina takes this proud moment to capitalize on the opportunity of delivering India’s first E-Gaming slots. I wish for many such extraordinary achievements and a long-lasting partnership ahead.”