Endorphina launches its greenest slot game

Press release.- “Spin the reels within the lush and limitless vegetation, in the new and vibrant slots game.” That is the proposal that Endorphina brings to the players after the launch of its title, Green Slot.

In Green Slot, players must search for hidden four-leaf clovers for good fortune. With each spin, a variety of classic symbols, sparkling crystals, lucky sevens and juicy fruits will dance across the reels, tempting players with their promises of big rewards. Those precious clovers are the key to unlocking untold treasures.

This 3-reel, 3-row slot with 5 fixed paylines features a bright green emerald acting as a wild symbol, substituting for all symbols. Matching symbols must be on enabled paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the far left.

The 2x multiplier is applied as long as all the same symbols appear on the reels simultaneously. Players can even double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game.

Endorphina will attend Peru Gaming Show

Endorphina confirmed its participation in the Peru Gaming Show (PGS), which will take place on June 14 and 15. There, participants will be able to meet the Endorphina team at Stand 47.

PGS Lima 2023 is one of the largest gaming industry events in Peru. Furthermore, it is positioned as an ideal platform for industry enthusiasts to connect and explore the latest trends.