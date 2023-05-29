Endorphina to Attend Perú Gaming Show

Don't miss out on the opportunity to visit Endorphina at Stand 47 at PGS.

Endorphina is ready to showcase its latest games at Perú Gaming Show-.

Press release.- Endorphina is pleased to announce its participation at the Perú Gaming Show (PGS) on June 14th and 15th. You can find the Endorphina team at Stand 47, as they are looking forward to meeting and greeting attendees as well as connecting with industry professionals.

With a commitment to delivering high-quality casino experiences to players worldwide, Endorphina is excited to be part of PGS, a major gaming event in South America.

PGS Lima 2023 is the largest gaming event in Peru and is the perfect platform for gaming enthusiasts to connect and explore the latest trends in the industry. Join us from June 14-15, 2023 at Centro de Exposiciones Jockey in Lima, Peru, and be a part of the future of gaming. We look forward to seeing you at PGS Lima 2023!

The company has recently announced a new partnership with Cbet, a rapidly growing gaming service provider based in Lithuania that offers a diverse range of online casino games and a sportsbook. This partnership promises to bring high-quality gaming content to Lithuanian players and create exciting promotions for them to enjoy.