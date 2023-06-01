Endorphina partners with Slots Launch to streamline game integration for affiliates

This partnership allows affiliates to effortlessly showcase Endorphina’s captivating demo games to their audiences via their popular WordPress plugin.

Press release.- Endorphina has just announced its new partnership with Slots Launch, a prominent platform for managing demo games, to enhance the integration process for affiliates.

Collaborating together provides Endorphina access to a growing network of affiliates while offering them a streamlined experience to manage and display their latest games. Any updates or edits made by Endorphina on the Slots Launch platform will be instantly reflected across all affiliate sites within the network, ensuring a seamless and consistent gaming experience for players. This partnership reflects Endorphina’s commitment to empowering affiliates and ultimately expanding their reach within the iGaming industry.

Endorphina to attend Perú Gaming Show

Endorphina announced its participation at the Perú Gaming Show (PGS) on June 14th and 15th. People can find the Endorphina team at Stand 47, as they are looking forward to meeting and greeting attendees as well as connecting with industry professionals.

PGS Lima 2023 is one of the largest gaming events in Peru and is the perfect platform for gaming enthusiasts to connect and explore the latest trends in the industry.



