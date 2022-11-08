Endorphina kicks off a new Football 2022 slot

Endorphina released its newest sporty slot to commemorate this kick-off season.

Press release.- Just in time for the huge global event, Endorphina has waited 4 years to release this special beast. The B2B online slots provider just released its newest sporty slot – Football 2022 to commemorate this kick-off season.

Inside, players can put on their game face as it’s been crafted just for the greatest football fans of all time. Players can choose their team of choice, compete in matches, and unlock special rewards to kick off an adventure of their own. Ready to get on the playing field – Endorphina style.

Endorphina’s newest kicking slot has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed paylines. You’ll find a footballer’s shoe, red and yellow cards, timers, and some football emojis among the symbols on the reels. The football cup that acts as the WILD, substitutes for all symbols, except flags and scattered symbols. One or more WILD symbols appearing as a substitute symbol in a winning combination doubles the win.

SCATTER symbols appearing simultaneously on reels 1 and 5 trigger the penalty Bonus Game. SCATTER symbols are represented with flags of the 32 countries-competitors. You play for the country whose flag has landed on reel 1, and your opponent (computer) – the country whose flag is on reel 5. Every Bonus Game’s round consists of 2 steps – you pick the spot of your opponent’s goal to kick the ball to, and then your team takes a penalty.

After, you pick the spot of your goal that your goalkeeper will defend, and the opponent’s team takes a penalty. The total of goals scored by each team is shown on a special scoreboard. Each time you score a goal or save your goal, a prize is awarded. When 5 penalty rounds end in an unequal score, the Bonus Game will finish. If you score more goals than your opponent’s team, you will be awarded the total accumulated prize amount.

Also, this slot contains the progressive mystery jackpot feature. Each jackpot is a combination of the seed value plus contributions from the bets of all the players made in the relevant currency within the given casino operator slot games. To participate in the jackpot draw, your bet should enter the indicated range of allowed bets. The jackpot draw is random and doesn’t require any action from players. The Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

