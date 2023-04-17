Endorphina has been shortlisted for the Casino Beats Awards

The winner of this award will be announced at the upcoming Casino Beats Summit in Malta in September 2023.

Endorphina has been shortlisted for the prestigious Casino Beats Game Developer Awards for its thrilling Vampires II slot in the categories of Slot of The Year and Game Design and Art Direction.

The company’s innovative approach to game development, coupled with its commitment to providing players with unique and engaging gaming experiences, has earned it a place among the top contenders for this highly coveted award.

The Casino Beats Game Developer Awards recognize excellence in game design, creativity, and innovation in the online casino industry, making this nomination a significant achievement for Endorphina. The winner of this award will be announced at the upcoming Casino Beats Summit in Malta in September 2023.

The company has recently announced it has partnered with Octavian Lab, a well-known software house and service provider for the online betting and gaming sector in the international market.

This exciting new partnership has seen Endorphina’s full suite of games, including some of their most popular titles, go live on two major Italian operators – idealbet.it and magicalvegas.it.

This collaboration will enable Octavian Lab to diversify its gaming content and enhance its player experience, while Endorphina expands its reach and increases its footprint in the Italian market.

