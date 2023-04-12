Endorphina partners with Sazka.cz

The deal marks Endorphina’s continued entry into the Czech market.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its partnership with Sazka.cz, a well-established brand in the Czech Republic’s gaming market. The partnership marks Endorphina’s continued entry into the Czech market, as the company will be providing its casino games to Sazka.cz.

The collaboration aims to boost the performance of the Sazka casino, leveraging popular games like Lucky Streak 3 and Hell Hot 100. This partnership is a significant achievement for Endorphina and reinforces its position as a leading online casino games developer in the industry.

Jan Urbanec, CEO at Endorphina, shares comments on the new partnership: “Endorphina is proud to officially expand the Czech market by delivering our games to sazka.cz – the great brand under Allwyn. Sazka is historically a reliable and loved brand by the Czech players. We look forward to boosting the performance of the Sazka casino with games like Lucky Streak 3 and Hell Hot 100.”

Michal Jašek – Senior Product Specialist also shares: “The iGaming business is full of adventures and for that reason, Sazka chooses wisely who to cooperate with. We view Endorphina as a team of professionals and a key international player within the casino world and for those reasons, we are looking forward towards our fruitful partnership.”

See also: Endorphina enters new partnership with Bragg Gaming Group