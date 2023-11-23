Endorphina establishes a partnership with Fonbet.gr!

Endorphina has partnered up with Fonbet to deliver its full suite of classic and video slots to the operator’s players in Greece.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently partnered up with Fonbet to deliver its full suite of classic and video slots to the operator’s players in Greece! Taking into account Endorphina’s dedication to creating innovative next-gen slots, and Fonbet’s desire to provide the best gaming experience, this partnership is set out to do wonders for both companies.

Endorphina has been dominating the igaming scene for over 10 years, constantly raising industry standards with its award-winning slot games. By continuously pushing the limits and implementing player-centred game development, Endorphina has built a strong and diverse audience of slot enthusiasts just waiting for the next big masterpiece.

Endorphina’s portfolio consists of over 150+ unique and visually pleasing slot games. By partnering up with Fonbet.gr, Endorphina expects to further expand its products and introduce unparalleled gaming experiences to a broader audience.

Nare Grigoryan, Endorphina’s regional director in Malta, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Fonbet.gr to bring our games to a broader audience in Greece. This partnership reflects our shared passion for gaming and a commitment to raising the bar in the industry.”

Yiannis Gangas, deputy general director at Fonbet.gr in Athens added: “Adding the highly popular Endorphina games to our Casino suite is a key milestone for us, in line with our strategy to always enhance the value of our offering and add new quality games for our players.”