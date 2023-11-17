Endorphina’s team shares highlights from SiGMA Europe

Endorphina’s colorful and visionary art-inspired stand was truly enchanting.

Press release.- The long-awaited SiGMA Europe, which took place in Malta, November 14th-16th, recently came to an end. As one of the most high-end iGaming events, SiGMA Europe brought together iGaming enthusiasts from all over the world, resulting in a massive success. Because of its importance and high level of attendance, SiGMA Europe was the perfect place for strong and lasting business partnerships to be forged.

Endorphina‘s colorful and visionary art-inspired stand was truly enchanting, piquing the interest of everyone who passed by. Packed with knowledgeable professionals, Endorphina’s stand attracted hundreds of attendees. Both slot enthusiasts and experts got the chance to try Endorphina’s special surprise – the Dragon’s Breath dessert, a snack dipped in liquid nitrogen.

SiGMA Europe was especially a success for Endorphina, as many strong business connections were made. Endorphina had a huge presence at the event, showcasing its latest games with exceptional features and creating a very exciting giveaway of 63 spectacular prizes, the main one being a pair of AirPods Max.

This year, Endorphina made a dashing impression on attendees, especially with the free giveaway prizes. Dozens of Endorphina hoodies, T-shirts, keychains, and more could be seen worn by attendees during the entire SiGMA EUROPE event. Some lucky contestants even won the traditional Czech Bercherovka.

Here is what Endorphina’s Event Manager, Lenka DiNozzi, had to say regarding SiGMA Europe: “Our stand was once again a show stopper. The intriguing psychedelic theme not only captured attention but also led to numerous networking opportunities for our team. The online scratch-and-win giveaway was a hit, with a total of 63 prizes creating excitement and engagement among participants. Closing on a happy note reflects the success and positive impact of our efforts at the event and we would like to thank everyone who contributed to a memorable and significant show.”

These iGaming events are the perfect opportunity for networking and connecting with the best in the industry, and after the spectacular experience Endorphina provided at the event, the team is sure that attendees will talk about SiGMA Europe for a while.