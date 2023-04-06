Endorphina enters new partnership with Bragg Gaming Group

This strategic partnership will allow Endorphina to strengthen its position in European regulated markets.

Press release.- Endorphina has partnered with Bragg Gaming Group, a content-driven iGaming technology provider.

This strategic partnership will allow Endorphina to strengthen its position in regulated markets such as Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany while expanding Bragg Gaming Group’s ability to offer premium quality slot games to its clients. The partnership is expected to bring a new level of gaming engagement and entertainment to a wider audience, as both companies work together to achieve strong results.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Bragg to make this happen. We’re delighted to announce our partnership and we firmly believe that our games will bring a new level of gaming engagement and entertainment to a much wider audience. We expect strong results.” said Rashad Karimov, partnership manager at Endorphina.

Ivica Jovanowski, head of aggregation at Bragg Gaming Group, stated, “Endorphina is a well-established name in slots and one that is renowned for the differentiation it brings to content provision. We’re pleased to welcome another high-quality brand on board, particularly one that complements our existing offering so well and adds further diversity and value to the products we deliver to our operator partners. On a personal level, it is a pleasure to collaborate with such a professional and talented team as Endorphina. We are looking forward to having a long-term, fruitful partnership with Endorphina.”