Endorphina declares End of Beats in Malta

It will be an unforgettable evening.

Endorphina organises the closing party for CasinoBeat Summit.

Press release.- Get ready for a night that will make your heartbeat stop. On May 25, Endorphina will organise the closing party for CasinoBeat Summit at the fabulous Hugo’s Infinity in Malta.

The mysterious shadow world has never been so close to civilians. At End of Beats, you will have a chance to experience a vampire party, breathtaking entertainment, and unique networking opportunities. Malta will never forget this scary-beautiful night.

To become an honoured guest of End of Beats, visitors should register.

See also: Endorphina joins forces with the Land Vegas project in the Metaverse

Endorphina has recently announced it has closed a new partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino that aims to offer a unique gaming experience to players in Belgium.

Rashad Karimov, partnership manager at Endorphina, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino. Napoleon’s leadership position in the market will strengthen our rank in Belgium while allowing Napoleon’s players to try our top-notch slot games.”

“We believe our portfolio, as well as newly released games such as ‘Hit Slot 2023,’ ‘Cash Streak,’ and ‘Hell Hot Dice 100,’ will meet the taste of players. It is a pleasure to collaborate with such a highly professional and friendly team, especially with Melissa, who helped us a lot during the process. We expect a long-term, strong, and fruitful partnership with strong results” he explained.