Endorphina joins forces with the Land Vegas project in the Metaverse

Press release.- Endorphina has announced a new partnership with Land Vegas, an innovative project in the Metaverse. As a leading provider of high-quality and entertaining games, Endorphina is eager to contribute to this new venture and bring its expertise to the table. Together, these two companies are a strong match to revolutionize the world of online gaming.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, shares a few words: “There are special moments and unique opportunities that should not be missed. We had the pleasure of learning and experiencing the potential of the Land Vegas project in the Metaverse of which we are proud to be a part. Endorphina is always at the forefront and eager to see this new project take off. We are very happy to cooperate with Land Vegas and looking forward to a strong relationship.”

David Fica, CEO of Land Vegas, also shares his thoughts: “It is excellent news for us to have the support and enthusiasm of Endorphina, we know that apart from offering a wide range of high quality and entertaining games across multiple jurisdictions, I am sure that we will even be able to offer games created in virtual reality, exclusive to Land Vegas.”

