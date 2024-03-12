Emily Asava: “SimplePlay clearly understands how players like to win”

Emily Asava talks with Focus Gaming News about SiGMA Africa, where SimplePlay is showcasing its innovative gaming solutions.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming New, Emily Asava, regional business development manager at SimplePlay, shares insights into the company’s plans for SiGMA Africa, highlighting the company’s focus on brand expansion and innovative gaming offerings tailored to the African market’s preferences.

What are your expectations for SiGMA Africa?

SiGMA Africa is a good chance for us to raise our brand exposure in this huge market. We expect to establish partnerships and build new collaborations with the potential business partners we meet there.

We also plan to showcase our products and services to our new friends and partners face-to-face. In this event, we hope to introduce ourselves into the market and make long-lasting partnerships.

What products and solutions do you plan to showcase at the event?

We will be showcasing our in-house developed products. We have a wide range of Slot Games covering various themes and different ways to play.

Another highlighted product would be our hugely popular Fishing Games, which are also popular in Africa. Other than these two game types, we will also be showing Table Games – both casino-style and carnival-style – which is our new game type.

What analysis does SimplePlay make of this market, considering that the African market is experiencing significant growth and has become a focus of interest for the industry?

SimplePlay clearly understands how players like to win. We are presenting products with the most competitive RTP to attract the operators. SimplePlay is also aware of the sense of involvement that players desire.

Besides winning, most players would like to be in control and to know how they won and how they lost. SimplePlay is simple to play yet practically challenging to the players.

In Africa, slot games and fishing games have been very well received. What do you attribute this success to?

The games apply simple day-to-day features that players are very familiar with. They are more comfortable with these game types and therefore are more willing to engage themselves in these games.

Besides winning, I believe players’ curiosity to understand the winning mechanisms involved somehow contributes to the success.

What are the main differences you find there, compared to the Asian market, regarding the profile of players?

In comparison, African players would like to be in control. They would like to know how they won and how they lost, and to understand how they got to where they are. African players also enjoy casual games with more elements of entertainment, whereas Asian players tend to engage themselves in more casino-style games.

What other events does SimplePlay plan to attend in the coming months?

This is a busy year for SimplePlay. After SiGMA Africa, we will be attending SiGMA Americas held in São Paulo next month. With a short break in Q2, we are planning to attend a few more events in Europe.

We hope to meet clients from different parts of the world and expand the clientele of SimplePlay.