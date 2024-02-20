SimplePlay launches new slot game: “Songkran Party”

Now, you can also experience the joy of Songkran at SimplePlay.

SimplePlay launches ‘Songkran Party’ slot, letting players experience the festive Thai tradition with Wild Multipliers and Free Game Features.

Press release.- Songkran is a traditional Thai festival. It is the New Year in the Thai calendar. Like other parts of the world, the Thai people celebrate their New Year, but with a unique ritual. During Songkran, Thai people splash water over each other to wash away all the misfortune. It has now evolved into massive water fights in the streets of Thailand and indeed is a happy and joyous festival among families and friends.

Now, you can also experience the joy of Songkran at SimplePlay! “Songkran Party” is a 4×5 reel, 50-line slot. Stacked Wild Multiplier sets in when the stacked Wild on Reels 2 to 4 covers the entire wheel, giving a random Wild Multiplier up to 3x.

There is a Wild Nudge Feature in Free Game Feature, where Wilds would be nudged to cover the entire wheel and trigger the Stacked Wild Multiplier, giving extra winnings!

See also: SimplePlay will launch a new slot game “World Cup Night”