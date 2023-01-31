SimplePlay unleashes its newest slot game “Bunny Beauty”!

SimplePlay is ready to announce its latest slot, “Bunny Beauty”, a 3×5 reel slot with 243 ways to win.

Press release.- Pageants are always popular. Every girl wants to be the prettiest lady to wear the crown! And of course, the crown comes with great fame and great prizes!

SimplePlay‘s “Bunny Beauty” is a 3×5 reel slot with 243 ways to win. There is an Extended Random Reel Wild Feature. The three bunny girl contestants may appear in full-body pose on Reels 2 to 4. This adds extra reel stops to these reels. They allow players to play a maximum of 576 ways when all three reels have been extended!

During free spins, players can choose their favourite contestant by locking one of the reels as a full reel Wild so the game is played with 324 ways to win! Choose your contestant to win huge prizes for you!

Other releases

Last October, SimplePlay launched a new slot game called “World Cup Night”. “World Cup Night” is a 3×5-reel, 30-line slot. It has a Mysterious Wild Feature, which is available in Free Games.

The Asian slot game premium developer, also launched “Golden Legacy”, a 3×5-reel, a 243-way slot with plenty of mysteries and prizes. In “Golden Legacy”, the protagonist treasure hunter is looking for the legendary golden land. After collecting all the hints around the world, he has finally arrived at a mysterious island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Rumour says that there is a vast treasure yet to be discovered.