Elys Game Technology secures market access agreement with Caesars in Colorado

Elys intends to offer its mobile app to sports bettors in multiple US jurisdictions.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment that allows access to the Colorado sports betting market. This strategic agreement signals Elys’ first entry into the North American mobile sports betting landscape.

While the start of online operations is pending regulatory approvals, the deal with Caesars Entertainment allows Elys to launch its online sportsbook operations in Colorado. Elys intends to expand its market position by offering its new “5D by Elys” mobile app to sports bettors in multiple US jurisdictions.

With the introduction of “5D by Elys” mobile app under the recently unveiled SportBet.com brand, the company presents a comprehensive sports betting platform enriched with advanced features and seamless cross-platform compatibility.

Mike Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “We are focused on converting recent investments in technology and infrastructure into revenue-generating business in the United States. Our meticulous market analysis, conducted before our entry into the U.S. B2C online segment, has allowed us to create an effective go-to-market strategy along with a cutting-edge product that we believe will be rapidly adopted by North American sports bettors.

“We look forward to bringing our unique mobile sports betting experience to U.S. customers through our market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment.”

Elys has announced that it will open Grand Central Sportsbook on H Street in Q4, 2023. The opening is subject to final approval by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG). Grand Central Sportsbook will join the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge in Washington DC.