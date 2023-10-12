Elys Game Technology launches online sportsbook brand in the US

The sports betting supplier has introduced a new online and mobile sportsbook brand.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has introduced its new US-focused online and mobile sportsbook brand, www.SportBet.com. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company expects to expand its footprint into multiple US jurisdictions under direct licensing and market access partnerships in Q4.

Mobile apps will use a GLI-33-certified platform with customisation tools and cybersecurity features. They will be available for iOS and Android.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “The launch of www.SportBet.com is a pivotal move towards accelerating our North American go-to-market strategy under the new Elys America business unit. SportBet.com is a clearly identifiable sports betting URL emphasizes our direction in the U.S. and our goal to be recognized as a top-tier challenger in this expanding market. We remain dedicated to delivering an unrivaled sports betting experience, combining innovation, dependability, and responsible gaming practices to earn the loyalty of our players.”

Elys has announced that it will open Grand Central Sportsbook on H Street in Q4, 2023. The opening is subject to final approval by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG). Grand Central Sportsbook will join the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge in Washington DC.