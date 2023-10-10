Elys Game Technology to open new sportsbook in Washington DC

The new sportsbook is expected to open in Q4.

The sports betting supplier will open the Grand Central Sportsbook on H Street.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it will open Grand Central Sportsbook on H Street at 625D H Street NE in Q4, 2023. The opening is subject to final approval by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG).

Grand Central Sportsbook will join the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge in Washington DC.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “The small business model presents a compelling opportunity as it offers customers convenient access to betting on their favorite sports while enjoying a night out at their local social establishment. We are buoyed by industry trends in the United States and believe that as more states adopt this model, we can rapidly expand our customer base with minimal upfront costs.”

Earlier this year, Elys Game Technology announced the launch of its online sportsbook platform for US and Canadian markets. Mobile apps use a GLI-33-certified platform with customisation tools and cybersecurity features.

Washington DC sports betting handle drops to $7.7m in July

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $7.7m in July, down 31.9 per cent compared to July 2022 and 31.3 per cent from June 2023 ($11.2m). Gross gaming revenue was $1.4m, up 16.7 year-on-year and 188.3 per cent from June ($484,672).

Gambet, run by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, reported $486,970 from a $3.1m handle. Caesars Entertainment reported $435,049 from a $2.7m handle.

BetMGM recorded $318,222 from $1.2m, Grand Central Bar, which is partnered with Elys Game Technology, $137,458 from $329,694, FanDuel, which has a retail sportsbook at Audi Field, $17,790 $327,304 and Cloakbook $627 from $11,272.