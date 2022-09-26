Elys Game Technology partners with Rod ‘N’ Reel in Maryland

The supplier will provide its sportsbook platform at the entertainment venue.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has partnered with waterfront hotel and commercial bingo hall Rod ‘N’ Reel to enter Maryland’s retail sportsbook market. Elys will provide its sportsbook platform for a new retail sportsbook at the entertainment venue. The location currently offers over 275 pull tab machines and live bingo.

Rod ‘N’ Reel, one of 17 venues that were named in Maryland’s sports betting regulations, is currently awaiting final licence approval.

Resort president Mary Lanham said: “Prior to selecting Elys as our sportsbook provider, we evaluated a number of potential solutions. Elys’ platform and team clearly stood out based on the ease of use and integration with our existing operations, their proven track record with major casinos, as well as their decades of experience in the regulated sportsbook market.

“We look forward to offering sports gaming as an amenity to the resort experience, establishing Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort as a premier destination for the local community and visitors along the Chesapeake Bay.”

Elys Game Technology executive chairman Michele Ciavarella added: “We are excited to enter this partnership with the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Maryland, and to provide an end-to-end, first-in-class ‘Build-a-Bet’ sportsbook solution consistent with the amazing experience that Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort currently offers its guests, and we look forward to working with management to fulfil their inaugural sportsbook goals.”

In June, Elys Game Technology announced an agreement to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality, in Washington DC. BetDupont is a lounge bar with table and cigar service and Mediterranean/American fusion dining.

The firm has also announced a partnership with Wright Bet Ventures to operate multiple sportsbooks in Ohio. Elys’ subsidiary USBookmaking will provide sport wagering services. It also signed a deal to develop a sportsbook platform for Lottomatica’s B2C activities. The deal is mainly focused on the North American market.

Maryland retail sports betting handle climbs to $18.6m in August

Maryland’s seven sportsbooks registered a sports betting handle of $18.7m in August, a 21 per cent increase compared to July’s $15.5m, according to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Sportsbooks reported $3.2m in revenue, with a win rate of 17.3 per cent. That’s an increase from July, when the revenue was $2m. Maryland collected $477,840 in taxes for August, lifting the total from for the nine months since retail-only sports betting launched to $3.65m. Most of the taxes go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.