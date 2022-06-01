Elys Game Technology in partnership for BetDupont sportsbook in Washington DC

The agreement has an initial term of three years.

Elys Game Technology has announced an agreement with District Hospitality to operate the sportsbook in Washington, DC.

US.- Elys Game Technology has announced an agreement to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality. BetDupont, which is located in the top Dupont Circle area of Washington DC, is a lounge bar with table and cigar service and Mediterranean/American fusion dining.

If successfully licensed, the partnership will represent Elys Game Technology’s fourth execution of its restaurant sportsbook solution. Elys launched its small business strategy with a white label sportsbook in restaurants and bar venues at the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in the Adams Morgan area of Washington DC.

The agreement has an initial term of three years from the date of issuance of the licence, with two possible extensions of two years each.

Michele Ciavarella, Elys executive chairman stated: “We are delighted to partner with District Hospitality to operate BetDupont in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, DC. and look forward to continuing our sportsbook expansion within restaurants and bars in DC and neighboring states over the coming months.

“This model puts Elys in the enviable position of being able to scale up rapidly with low incremental installation costs and brings a unique experience to small business entrepreneurs that can leverage their established customer relationships and drive economic opportunities in grass roots businesses.”

