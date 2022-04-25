Elys Game Technology partners with Wright Bet Ventures to operate sportsbooks in Ohio

Elys’ subsidiary USBookmaking will provide sport wagering services to Wright Bet Ventures.

US.- Elys Game Technology has announced it has partnered with Wright Bet Ventures to operate multiple sportsbooks in Ohio. Elys’ subsidiary USBookmaking will provide sport wagering services.

The Elys and Wright Bet deal could cover up to 12 sportsbook locations in the state if the Ohio Casino Control Commission approves the licences. Elys looks to continue its Washington DC model, which could allow non-conventional gaming venues such as bars and restaurants to offers sportsbooks.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys, said: “We look forward to expanding our US footprint into the state of Ohio and importantly contribute to the grassroots economy by partnering with local businesses and passionate entrepreneurs like Dr. Kamal Morar and the entire team at Wright Bet.

“We believe that our cutting-edge Gameboard technology puts Elys in a league of its own as a first mover and pioneer in the U.S. small business sportsbook sector and continuing to support minority and women owned businesses. We have also been very active with our multi­pronged approach to our operations in Europe as well as large land-based installations in tribal casinos and at the prestigious Ocean Casino Resort in New Jersey, along with plans to launch our unique digital solution with Lottomatica SpA.”

Dr. Morar, co-founder of Wright Bet Ventures, added: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Elys. We were very surprised that there are actually very few companies in the industry that have the technology and focus primarily on this space. There are many in the online and large casino sectors, but very few are singularly focused on technology that is appropriate to be implemented into smaller more private facilities such as local establishments.

“Our vision with Wright Bet Ventures is to bring the sportsbook experience into our community without altering the identities of the local establishments with which we partner. Our goal is to create the next level of interactive gaming experiences for Ohioans while we are enjoying events with friends and family in the comfort of places we already know and love.”

After three years of debate, Ohio approved sports betting in December 2021. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate. The state started issuing licences on April 1 with a target to be ready for launch on January 1, 2023.

In December, Elys Game Technology announced that its Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in Washington DC had been granted approval by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division to increase the number of authorised ticket window terminals and self-service betting kiosks.

Elys partners with Lottomatica to develop sportsbook platform

Elys Game Technology has signed a deal to develop a sportsbook platform for Lottomatica’s B2C activities. The deal will mainly focus on the North American market.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman, Elys, said: “We are very pleased to have reached the agreements with Lottomatica, allowing Elys to accelerate its digital and mobile channel development for Canadian and US markets.

