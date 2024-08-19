7777 gaming launches on Game World Casino in Romania

This strategic move brings over 100 certified 7777 gaming titles to Romanian players.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has launched its certified games on Game World Casino, one of the most prominent online gaming operators in Romania. This strategic move brings over 100 certified 7777 gaming titles to Romanian players, further solidifying the company’s presence in this dynamic market.

Game World Casino has been a cornerstone of the entertainment market in Romania since 1999, specialising in the organization and operation of electronic game rooms and later on opening the online operations powered by Stanleybet.

Larisa Karaboycheva, Partnership Manager at 7777 gaming commented on the latest partnership: “Romania is recognized as a very progressive market with high regulatory requirements and strong competition among numerous brands. Becoming a partner of Game World Casino is another step in confirming our leading position in such a dynamic environment. This is a significant achievement, highlighting the efforts and professionalism of the entire team of 7777 gaming.”

Csaba Tanko, CEO at Game World Casino also shared a perspective on the partnership: “Our mission is to constantly exceed customer expectations and to permanently raise the quality of the experience offered. Our vision is for the Game World Casino to be perceived as a leader of trust and quality by customers. That is the reason why we choose to extend our casino portfolio with such a strong and engaging online casino provider as 7777 gaming.”

7777 gaming is a licensed B2B provider in Romania with extensive experience in the market and a deep understanding of players’ preferences. “Romania remains one of the leading markets for 7777 gaming, with the company’s games featured on nearly every major operator’s platform,” the company said.