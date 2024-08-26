7777 gaming’s content now live on Estrelabet in Brazil

The company has solidified a significant partnership in the Latin American market.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced that its content is now live on Estrelabet, one of Brazil’s top five largest online operators. Estrelabet began operations in 2019 with an offline business and has since transitioned to being 100 per cent online. The operator has built strong partnerships with Brazilian football giants and is the master sponsor of Botafogo, while also partnering with Coritiba, Vila Nova, and the American Football League.

7777 gaming is launching on Estrelabet with a premium pack of 25 games, all of which have proven successful in the Latin American market. These include popular titles such as Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, Cash 100, Crazy 100 Bucks, Cash 20 Lucky Clover, Greenhats’ Megawins, Thracian Treasures, Crazy 20 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Club Mr. Luck, Jinn, and Sea of Treasures.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, commented: “It’s exciting to see our games go live on Estrelabet, a top-tier operator in Brazil. We are confident our diverse and engaging games will resonate well with Brazilian players and contribute to Estrelabet’s ongoing success.”

See also: 7777 gaming launches on Game World Casino in Romania

Milena Almeida, supervisor at Estrelabet, said: “We are happy to work with 7777 gaming and see this partnership as an important step towards our goal of becoming the biggest online betting website in the country, created and developed by Brazilians for Brazilians. This collaboration will enhance our game offerings and provide our players with a unique and exciting gaming experience.”

7777 gaming has solidified a significant partnership in the Latin American market by entering Brazil with Estrelabet, further enhancing the leading positions of both companies among players.