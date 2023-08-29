EGT at Entertainment Arena Expo 2023: A traditionally good combination

EGT will be waiting for the visitors at stand 308 on 5-7 September.

EGT takes centre stage at Entertainment Arena Expo 2023, featuring their top-tier casino products and captivating gaming innovations, set to amaze industry enthusiasts.

Press release.- EGT will definitely once again catch the attention of casino operators, players and industry experts at this year’s edition of Entertainment Arena Expo.

A special selection of the best products from the Bulgarian manufacturer’s portfolio will be waiting for the visitors at stand 308 on 5-7 September.

The guests will be able to see the well-known slot cabinets of the General Series, which will be equipped with the exciting titles of the eponymous series of multigames.

At their disposal will be also the most successful jackpot solutions of EGT, among which stands out the absolute bestseller Bell Link, which has gained great popularity in gaming establishments all over the world, as well as the four-level Gods&Kings Link, which invites players to immerse themselves in a magical world and test their strength with the gods of the Ancient World.

A variety of bonus games will maximize the thrill of the gaming experience. Premium Link, Coin Jackpot, Lady’s Cards, and Sands Princess, which are well familiar to the local audience, will complement the jackpot selection.

EGT will showcase its multiplayer developments as well. Among the main highlights will be the latest roulette G R8 SQ. Supporting all the HD multigame products of the company, it can be easily turned from a classic roulette game into a hybrid gaming machine with many slots, cards, and dice games.

On display will also be the roulettes G R6 C and G RSA, as well as S32, G 27 T and G 32 T terminals. All of them offer attractive design, multiple ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing numerous possible configurations with other devices. They will reveal the fascinating world and numerous chances for winning of the Power Series multigame mixes and Jackpot Cards.

The visitors to EGT’s stand will also be able to learn more about the novelties around the casino management system Spider.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will showcase its wide range of igaming products as well, including the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, its instant and slot games, and the self-service betting terminal, offering 360-degree solutions for both software and hardware aspects of the business.