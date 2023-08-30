EGT Digital to exhibit its innovative solutions on GAT Gaming Expo in Bogotá 

EGT Digital’s instant games will be at the disposal of the guests as well.

The GAT Gaming Expo in Bogotá will take place on September 8.

Press release.- EGT Digital together with EGT will participate in the GAT Gaming Expo in Bogotá, which will take place on September 8.

The visitors to booth A4 will have the opportunity to try their luck with the top-performing jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Single Progressive and Clover Chance, including more than 80 fascinating titles.

The latest addition to Clover Chance, Hermes Fortunes game, which had successful participations in several exhibitions earlier this year, will be among the highlights. It will take the players eager for more chances to win to Ancient Greece, where the winged god will reward them with good fortunes. Free spins with a win multiplier and a chance to re-trigger, as well as an abundance of cascading wins will bring a lot of entertainment and will add even more thrill to the gaming experience.

EGT Digital’s instant games, popular for their original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay, will be at the disposal of the guests as well.

The company’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its 4 main modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway They could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party platforms.

Silviya Marinova, director of EGT Colombia, said: “EGT Digital’s products have huge potential for the Colombian market. We enjoyed a fruitful GAT Expo Cartagena in March and I am confident that we will have the same success in Bogotá. Here we will have the chance to reveal once again to our current and potential customers the great possibilities of the iGaming world.”

