EGT’s Bell Link is now available in the Czech market

The company has reached an agreement with the local operator Palsino Group a.s.

Press release.- EGT has announced Bell Link, one of the company’s bestselling jackpots, set foot in the Czech Republic. Palasino Group a.s., a local operator, made installations of the product in their gaming establishments Palasino Excalibur City, Wullowitz, and Furth im Wald, located near the borders with Austria and Germany.

Ivan Grigorov, Regional Manager of EGT Czech Republic, said: “We are very glad that Palasino Group a.s. is the first operator in Czechia to present EGT’s top-seller Bell Link to its clients.

“We have been cooperating with them from the very beginning, since the foundation of our office in the country 5 years ago and I am proud to say that our partnership is continuously developing, bringing a lot of positives to both sides. I believe that Bell Link will live up to the operator’s expectations and will very quickly become a favorite among players in all three casinos.”

Bell Link, which is housed in G 27-27 St slot cabinets from the General Series of EGT, now enables the customers to the 3 facilities to try their luck with the 10 titles of Bell Link 1 multigame. The jackpot has 4 levels: Minor and Mini, which are fixed, and the progressive Grand and Major, all triggered by different color bells. Bell Link includes the Bell Link bonus game and the Reels Boost mode, which both enrich the gaming experience and give additional rewards to the lucky ones.

Marek Sedlacek, director of casino operations at Palasino Group a.s., also shared his positive expectations regarding the recent installation: “We are very happy with the performance and reliability of EGT’s gaming equipment, as well as all the services that the company provides us. All of the developments that we have tested so far have shown excellent results. I am confident that by adding Bell Link to our offerings, we are giving our customers a great gaming product that will make them come back to our casinos again and again.”