EGT ready to showcase its latest developments at the Entertainment Arena Expo

The company will present a special selection of its latest developments and successful solutions from its portfolio.

Press release.- EGT will participate in the Entertainment Arena Expo 2024, from 3 – 5 September. The company will be showcasing its latest developments and successful solutions at stand 308.

Among the main highlights in EGT’s display will be the bestseller jackpot Bell Link, which will present its new multigame Bell Link 2, containing 10 titles, 5 of them brand-new. The mix had its debut several months ago and received very positive feedback.

On display will be also two more products, that recently joined EGT’s jackpot family. Bell Link Boost will demonstrate how its 6 games can transform every moment into a chance to win big. The Boost feature will amplify the amount of the highest Major and Grand levels, which will be combined with the corresponding levels of Gods & Kings Link to provide an even more exciting gaming journey.

“The Asian-themed Sheng Sheng Bu Xi will take players where growth knows no bounds. This jackpot solution will offer an experience with special symbols, triggering unique bonus features. In addition, the players will be able to hit a jackpot combo, which will further increase their chances of winning,” the company said.

The jackpot diversity will be complemented by the 4-level Supreme Combo Link, which will reveal its seven types of bonuses, ready to reward the boldest explorers of its ancient world.

Along with the well-known mixes of General Series EGT will showcase the brand-new multigame series Supreme. It will be presented by its first members Supreme Green Selection and Mega Supreme Fruits Selection. Housed in the General Series cabinets, they will present some of the most popular titles in the company’s portfolio.

EGT will also present its ETG products. Among them, the brand-new RK6C roulette will stand out. Including sleek design and advanced features, it will offer guests at the stand comfortable play stations, dynamic LED lighting, and engaging sound effects.

The players will also appreciate the numerous variants for keyboard configurations, American roulette, as well as the option for connectivity to other EGT Automated Roulette units, enhancing the overall experience.

On display will be the popular S32, G 27 T, and G 32 T terminals as well. They offer eye-catching design, multiple ergonomic features, and great flexibility, allowing many different configurations with other devices. The terminals will reveal the astonishing world of the latest Supreme Series multigames, as well as the Power Series mixes and Jackpot Cards.

The casino management system Spider will demonstrate its 15 modules, which make the management of everyday activities in a gaming establishment easier and more effective.

EGT Digital will show its wide range of igaming solutions, including instant and slot games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave with its 4 main modules, providing operators with the technology and tools they need to build a successful online business.