“Bell Link” & “Gods & Kings Link” United Jackpot made its debut in Germany

The product had its first installations in the renowned Casino Bremen and Casino Bremerhaven at the end of May.

Press release.- EGT‘s “Bell Link” & “Gods & Kings Link” United Jackpot has seen a successful debut in Germany, with its first installations at Casino Bremen and Casino Bremerhaven in late May. Since then, it has shown strong performance, becoming a favourite among visitors to both gaming facilities.

The “Bell Link” & “Gods & Kings Link” United Jackpot is currently available in G 50 J2 Up slot cabinets from General Series and the machines are united within the casinos.

Both “Gods & Kings Link” and “Bell Link” have 4 levels of jackpot: Minor and Mini, which are fixed for each machine, and Grand and Major, which are progressive and can be hit with every bet made on any of the games. The Grand and Major levels of the two jackpots are common, providing players with even greater opportunities to win big.

Emilia Tomachinska, managing director of E-Systems GmbH, EGT’s distributor in the German-speaking regions of Europe, said: “We are extremely proud of this very first “Bell Link” & “Gods & Kings Link” United Jackpot installation in our markets.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the operator, with whom we have been working in fruitful partnership for more than 10 years for giving us the chance to demonstrate the enormous potential of this product. We’re looking forward to extending the United Jackpot concept even further with the additions of Bell Link 2 and Bell Link Boost!”

Peter Schneider, Managing Director of Casino Bremen & Casino Bremerhaven, also gave a positive evaluation of the installation: “Because of their strong multigames, we have always looked at EGT as one of our top 3 suppliers. We have tested other jackpot concepts from their portfolio, that have had good results, but since the new “Bell Link” & “Gods & Kings Link” United Jackpot hit our floors in May this year, we can truly say that it has exceeded our expectations by far! We don’t believe it is too early to state that the “Bell Link” is the best product EGT has ever built, which just strengthens EGT’s position as one of our top 3 suppliers and we’re looking forward for more products of the Bulgarian manufacturer like this to come our way!”

