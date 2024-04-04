EGT to be once again a focal point of GAT Expo Cartagena

The slot cabinet Phoenix will be the main highlight in the display of the Bulgarian manufacturer.

Press release.- EGT is ready to be a focal point of GAT Expo Cartagena once again. “Don’t miss the chance to stop by our booth A13! You will certainly not be disappointed with the impressive product selection we have prepared for you,” said Silviya Marinova, director of the company’s office in Colombia.

The slot cabinet Phoenix will be the main highlight in the display of the Bulgarian manufacturer. Featuring 27-inch monitors, a keyboard with a dynamic touch display, and electromechanical buttons and powered by the latest Exciter IV platform, this model will definitely grab visitors’ attention.

Apart from its attractive outlook, it will captivate players with the astonishing gaming world of Blue General, Green General, Gold General, and Winner Selection multigames, containing some of the most preferred titles of EGT. In addition, guests will be able to try their luck with the absolute jackpot bestseller Bell Link.

EGT Digital will also demonstrate its wide range of iGaming solutions, including slot and instant games, as well as its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave.

“GAT Expo Cartagena is a very important event for us and I am very happy that this year we have the opportunity to present our products there again,” commented Marinova.

“Phoenix made its debut last year and received very positive feedback, proving that it had great potential for the local market. I believe that this year we will have just as fruitful participation as in the 2023 edition, why not even better, especially considering the fact that we are on our way to establish ourselves as a provider of all iGaming solutions and we are on the final steps to release our games at the sites of multiple Colombian operators. I look forward to meeting our customers and potential new partners on April 10th and 11th and to discuss how we can make their business even more successful,” she added.