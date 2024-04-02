Vladimir Dokov, EGT: “We established ourselves as one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment not only in Bulgaria, but also on a global level”

EGT’s CEO Vladimir Dokov shared an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News to talk about the twenty-two-year journey for the company in its 22th anniversary.

Exclusive interview.- EGT is turning 22 and has managed to keep up with the fast-changing gaming industry through the years. The company’s CEO, Vladimir Dokov, caught up with Focus Gaming News to look back at this twenty-two-year journey and also to reveal what’s next for EGT.

EGT is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. What can you say about the twenty-two-year journey for EGT?

I would say that these 22 years were extremely interesting and dynamic. The period was filled with many successes, but also with quite a few challenges, which, fortunately, we overcame thanks to our team of highly motivated professionals and the right management decisions.

In the end, we established ourselves as one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment not only in Bulgaria but also on a global level and I believe that our excellent performance is due to the combination of great perseverance, enthusiasm and strong belief in the abilities of every employee of ours.

The industry suffered major transformations in the past 20 years, how did you manage to keep up with such a fast-changing industry?

The gaming industry is developing at a very fast pace, which is a prerequisite for big changes and transformations. To survive and develop successfully in such an environment, a company must be very flexible, and adaptive, and also be ready to take risks at certain times. It is thanks to these characteristics inherent to EGT since its inception, as well as to the policy towards re-investment of profits in innovation, that the company largely owes its status as one of the tech leaders in the gaming sector.

I am very happy that EGT is a Bulgarian company that competes successfully with international manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment and its products and services are synonymous with impeccable quality in so many markets around the world.

Let’s talk about your vast portfolio of products, which one are you most proud of?

No matter the fact that our products have different success, I can’t say we’re proud of any of them more than others. After all, each of our developments is the result of the tireless work of our team, and we value all of them equally.

EGT has 28 international offices with more than 3,200 employees and their number is constantly growing. Is it difficult to manage so many people successfully? What is EGT’s secret to stay an attractive employer?

It’s not difficult to manage a team, no matter how big it is, as long as you follow basic principles such as fairness and respect and demonstrate them equally to your customers and your own employees. If people have the chance to be part of the final product and see in practice what they have created is also of great significance for them to feel satisfied and recognize you as a good leader.

Of course, of utmost importance to attracting new staff as well as retaining our long-standing employees is the fact that we have a lot of social policies focused on building a positive working environment, as well as offering them various courses and programs to help them develop their knowledge and skills and find the most suitable position for them.

EGT’s products and services currently have a presence in over 100 countries around the world, what other new markets are you hoping to conquer?

We will strive to continue this positive trend and enter new jurisdictions in 2024. We will focus on Asia and Africa, while, of course, we will not forget the regions where we traditionally have strong positions.

Looking ahead, where do you think the land-based industry is heading and what role do you see EGT taking?

I think that currently the land-based industry is developing very well and in the following months and years we are yet to see many interesting solutions using the latest trends in the industry such as AI.

We will aspire to maintain and strengthen our leadership positions by continuing to do what we have repeatedly proven to be very good at – creating innovative products with great potential, tailored according to players’ tastes and needs.

Are you preparing any innovative products for the upcoming months?

We presented some of EGT’s new products during ICE London and the other exhibitions in which we participated during the first several months of 2024. I am pleased to say that they have received positive feedback and I expect them to reap success in the near future.

In the coming months, we will be releasing more new developments that I believe will also attract the attention of operators and players.