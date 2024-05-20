EGT Tanzania consolidates its status as a leader in Africa with a major installation at Grand Leone Casino in Sierra Leone

The company delivered more than 60 cabinets in the casino.

Press release.- Euro Games Technology (EGT) continues its fruitful collaboration with Gaming IQ in Africa. After the large-scale installation of the Grand Palace Casino in Cameroon several months ago, the Bulgarian manufacturer of gaming equipment recently made another big delivery of more than 60 cabinets in the reputable Grand Leone Casino in Sierra Leone, the operator’s biggest establishment in Free Town. Thus, EGT became the main supplier of the casino, which currently has a total of 80 machines.

Its guests now have the chance to enjoy some of the most popular products in EGT’s portfolio. Among them are the top performers from Vega Vision Series, as well as the Premier Series bestsellers P 24-24 Up, P 27-27 St Slim and P 42V St Curved, which are among the most successful slot cabinets in the African markets. Super Premier also made its debut in the country, having demonstrated the same excellent performance as the other models.

All machines are equipped with the well-known Collection Series multigames: Gold, Purple, Union, Orange, Green and Fruits Collection, featuring some of EGT’s most popular titles on a global level. The players’ experience is complemented by the opportunity to try their luck with the well-established local markets Lady’s Cards and Premium Link jackpots. At their disposal are also several S-line terminals connected to a live and automated roulette wheel and offering the latest multiplayer software of the company: King 3 and 4, Multiplay and Royal multigame mixes.

EGT’s casino management system Spider has been installed in Sierra Leone for the first time. After the impressive results it showed at Grand Palace Casino in Cameroon, the operator decided to implement it here and it is already successfully assisting in the easy and efficient management of the daily activities in Grand Leone Casino as well.

Lilia Georgieva, CEO of EGT Tanzania, commented: “With this installation, EGT became the leader in Sierra Leone with 60 per cent market share.

“We would like to thank our valued partners from Gaming IQ, who once again chose to provide one of their top gaming locations with our products. I highly appreciate that they place their trust in us and I believe that we will fully meet the high expectations they have for us.”

See also: EGT to create a sensation at FIJMA 2024 with its new products for the B2 Saloon and casino markets in Spain

Delcho Petrov from Gaming IQ also shared his positive feedback regarding the new collaboration with EGT: “We are extremely happy and grateful for achieving this project at the beautiful and reputable property of Grand Leone Casino. The property now offers two VIP Slot Areas and various gaming spaces to accommodate each type of customer and has the highest footprint of slot machines in Sierra Leone.”

Then, he added: “Our Collaboration with EGT has proven again a successful product delivery. We continue to strive for delivering quality and modern products and to develop the African casino market. We look forward to our upcoming projects in different countries and expanding our footprint.”