EGT to create a sensation at FIJMA 2024 with its new products for the B2 Saloon and casino markets in Spain

Press release.- EGT will present its latest developments for the B2 Saloon and casino markets in Spain during FIJMA 2024, which will take place on 07-09 May.

Alejandro Mosquera, director of the local office of the company, shared: “We have chosen to show the products that have the greatest potential for the country, and I am confident that our selection can offer something to everyone – to those, who are about to start their gaming business now, and also to those who want to make their business even more successful. We will be waiting for all of them at stand C17-C19.”

Among EGT’s newest proposals, which are expected to generate huge interest among visitors to the exhibition, are the multilevel jackpot Sands Princess AWP and the latest addition to the top-performing jackpot Bell Link AWP – the Bell Link Plus multigame, both of which are designed especially for the B2 Saloon market.

Sands Princess AWP will take players to the kingdom of Egypt, where each of the 5 levels can be won with any bet. The 4 games of the jackpot: Egyptian Tale, Pharaoh’s Desert, Sands Spirit and Mystic Dawn, will present to those eager for adventures and untold riches numerous opportunities for winning, but only the boldest ones will be able to reach the two linked progressive levels and turn sand into gold.

Bell Link Plus joins Bell Link AWP jackpot to add even more diversity to the choice of the Spanish gaming audience. The multigame’s 5 titles: Book of Realm, Burning Hot, 40 Super Hot, 20 Super Hot and Shining Crown, will dive players into the fascinating world of some of the most popular games of the company, now enriched with more chances for winning and entertainment.

Both Bell Link Plus multigame and Sands Princess jackpot will be housed in the Phoenix AWP cabinet – another product, designed specifically for the B2 Saloon market in Spain, which will make its debut on local level at the exhibition. Featuring 27-inch monitors and multiple ergonomic features, this model offers maximum comfort, while the video and audio capabilities, along with the latest EGT software, guarantee an optimal gaming experience.

The guests at the EGT stand will have the opportunity to see the new Premio Ganador multigame for the B2 Saloon market as well, which is expected to be available in the country shortly and grab the attention of local players with its attractive features offering a lot of bonuses.

The selection will be complemented by the other well-known B2 Saloon cabinets and games, as well as some of the slot products with greatest potential for the country such as the General cabinets and the bestsellers Bell Link and Gods & Kings Link. The latest jackpot proposals Supreme Combo Link and Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, which were launched just a few months ago and have received very positive feedback, will also be showcased.

EGT Digital will demonstrate its rich portfolio of igaming solutions as well, including instant and slot games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, which provides operators with a complete solution for building and maintaining a successful online business.

“We will be delighted to welcome everyone who is interested in our products on our stand at FIJMA,” concluded Mr. Mosquera. “I believe that this year’s participation will be very fruitful just like the previous editions and we will receive many inquiries. We will be happy to continue the conversations with our partners and potential new customers in EGT’s new office in Madrid, which is equipped with a spacious showroom, where they will be able to see and test our developments on-site once again. Its official opening will be on May 6 and we will be glad to share this experience with all our friends.”