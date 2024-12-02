EGT secures four accolades at BEGE Awards 2024

EGT celebrated the recognition and said it keeps inspiring them to pursue game excellence.

The company was distinguished in four categories: “Slot Machine of the Year,” “Jackpot System of the Year,” “Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year,” and “CEO of the Year.”

Press release. BEGE Awards 2024 brought well-deserved recognition for EGT, providing the company with four prizes. At an official ceremony, held on 27 November, the company received accolades in the categories “Slot Machine of the Year,” “Jackpot System of the Year,” and “Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year.”

The fourth and special award “CEO of the Year” was presented to EGT’s CEO Vladimir Dokov. This distinction highlights his strategic vision, which has positioned the company as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment on a global level.

“It is a great honour for me to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Dokov. “This is eloquent testimony that with motivation, devotion and the support of a team of talented and ambitious professionals any challenge is surmountable and any goal is achievable.”

The “Slot Machine of the Year” award was presented to EGT in recognition of its slot cabinets from General Series, which had many installations in 2024, demonstrating excellent performance in a number of gaming establishments around the world.

The absolute bestseller Bell Link has earned the company the “Jackpot System of the Year” prize. Featuring 4 exciting jackpot levels and numerous attractive bonuses, this product has quickly become players’ favourite wherever it has been installed.

EGT was also honoured with the “Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year” acknowledgement for its dedication to supporting various charity and sports initiatives, as well as its consistent policy for environmental protection implemented in its production processes and overall activities.

“The BEGE Awards serves as a benchmark for industry achievements, and we are proud that EGT took all these prestigious prizes. They inspire us to continue pursuing gaming excellence,” concluded Dokov.