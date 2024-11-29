EGT and Gaming IQ to provide high-quality gaming experience to players in Congo

Caesars Casino in Kinshasa, Congo, is entirely supplied with gaming equipment from EGT.

Press release.- EGT has announced one more large-scale installation in Africa. Now, the Caesars Casino in Kinshasa, Congo, owned by the leading operator Gaming IQ, is entirely supplied with gaming equipment from the Bulgarian manufacturer.

Guests of the establishment have the opportunity to enjoy top-performing developments from EGT’s portfolio, including the well-known Premier Series slot cabinets P 24-24 Up, P 27-27 St Slim, P 42 V St Curved, as well as the G 27-27 St model of the General Series, for which this is the first installation in the country. The multigame mixes of the Collection Series represent the company’s rich gaming variety.

In addition, players can hit even bigger winnings by trying their luck with the jackpots Premium Link, Lady’s Cards, as well as the absolute bestseller Bell Link. EGT’s casino management system Spider is also implemented to ensure that the organisation of the daily activities on the casino floor will run smoothly.

Lilia Georgieva, director of EGT’s office in Tanzania, said: “I am very happy that we have carried out this installation, which is the largest we have done so far in Congo. I would like to thank Gaming IQ for once again placing their trust in us and accomplishing another ambitious initiative that will allow the gaming audience in Kinshasa access to state-of-the-art casino products with a proven reputation on a global level.

“I believe that we will quickly establish ourselves as leaders in the local market, given the excellent performance of our machines and games to date and especially the impressive results of Bell Link. By the end of the year, we plan to make installations in two more establishments of Gaming IQ in Uganda and Angola, and we will continue with more in 2025.”

Delcho Petrov from Gaming IQ also shared his positive evaluation regarding the collaboration with the Bulgarian company: “We are very happy that EGT has provided us with their top-notch gaming solutions for another of our establishments. I am confident that Caesars Casino will now unfold its enormous potential and become a preferred location for both the gaming audience in Congo and for players coming from other countries. Inspired by the magnificent outcome of our partnership to date, together we will continue to contribute to the modernisation of the African gaming landscape and the transformation of local gambling facilities into world-class casino floors.”