EGT nominated for Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year in GGA Las Vegas 2022

Press release.- EGT is among the finalists in the 9th edition of Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2022 (GGA) distinguishing the companies with the greatest achievements in the gaming sector for the past 12 months in the Americas region.

The Bulgarian manufacturer will fight for the prize in the Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year category which recognizes the efforts of the suppliers for the development of brick-and-mortar casinos.

EGT received the nomination because of the strong year it had: it installed many of its new products with great success in a number of gaming halls around the world.

Bell Link jackpot quickly won the players’ hearts with its four levels with many bonuses and opportunities for additional winnings, as well as the special selection of games in the Bell Link 1 multigame, which are some of the most preferred titles in EGT’s portfolio.

2 Happy Hits, High Cash and Cai Fu Tian Jiang jackpot systems were developed specifically for the American market. Having their premiere this year, they were accepted very well by the local gaming audience because of their captivating single games on exotic themes and multiple options for winning and entertainment.

EGT’s latest series of slot machines general was also highly appreciated by players and casino operators. Following the latest trends in design and offering ultimate comfort, especially the VIP models equipped with multimedia chairs, these models quickly gained great popularity among casino visitors.

Some of the biggest and most luxurious establishments in Mexico already have special areas, the so-called Lounges, that are supplied only with EGT equipment, a large part of which are General cabinets.

“We are very happy that EGT is nominated exactly in the Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year category because it reflects the fullest extent of everything we have achieved in the last 12 months,” commented Nadia Popova, VP of Sales & Marketing at EGT.

The GGA competition is powered by the B2B-gaming publications Gambling Insider and Gaming America in association with G2E and gives prizes in 15 categories, covering both the land-based and digital aspects of the industry.

The judging panel consists of 100 C-level executives from the biggest and most notable gaming companies, including manufacturers, suppliers, casino operators and experts. The fairness and transparency of the voting process are guaranteed by KPMG. The winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on 10th October.