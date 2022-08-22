EGT Digital and Alphawin sign new partnership

Fifteen of the favorite titles of the Bulgarian provider are now at disposal to Alphawin casino’s clients.

Press release.- The popular online casino operator Alphawin added EGT Digital’s gaming content to its portfolio.

Fifteen of the favorite titles of the Bulgarian provider along with the new Bell Link jackpot are waiting the visitors of alphawin.bg in order to provide them with a lot of entertainment and winnings,

“Our partnership with Alphawin once again strengthens EGT Digital’s strong position in the digital gaming market,” shared Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital. “We are proud that they have chosen to work with us and I am confident that our games will contribute to making their casinos even more popular among the fans of the high-quality casino games.”

See also: EGT Digital’s games are live at Sesame online casinos

The new four-level jackpot solution Bell Link is already highly appreciated by the players. Its two stand-alone non-progressive and two linked progressive levels are offering many bonus spins, cash winnings and options for a multiplied win. Additionally it is provided with features such as the Reels Boost symbol, which unlocks a special mode with 20 positions on the reels for a really engaging bonus experience. The visitors of Alphawin online casinos will also have the chance to try top slots like 40 Super Hot, Flaming Hot, Shining Crown, Vampire Night.

Lyubomir Zaharinov, CEO of Alphawin, said that players definitely love EGT Digital’s gaming content and they were absolutely captivated by their high-quality graphics and features. He added that the tournament with the participation of all the provider’s titles which has been organized when starting the partnership had popularized them even more.

“I have every reason to believe that this collaboration will be very successful and I’m confident that there will be many more in the future,” concluded Mr. Zaharinov.

See also: Bell Link jackpot of EGT debuted at the Bulgarian market