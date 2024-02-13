EGT made another successful installation in Casino Cafe de Paris and Casino Monte-Carlo

The slot cabinets of the G 50-50 C VIP model are supplied with games from Blue, Green and Red General HD multigame mixes.

Press release.- Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has once again enriched the gaming choice of its customers in its luxury establishments Casino Cafe de Paris and Casino Monte-Carlo by adding EGT gaming equipment.

Visitors to the two gaming facilities now have the opportunity to try for the very first time the slot cabinets of the G 50-50 C VIP model, which are supplied with the popular and already proven games from Blue, Green and Red General HD multigame mixes.

Players can earn additional winnings thanks to Coin Jackpot, which made its successful debut at Casino Cafe de Paris last year and has been demonstrating excellent results ever since.

The management of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer shared their positive feedback about the collaboration with the Bulgarian manufacturer: “EGT has been a long-term partner of ours and we are very pleased with the performance of all their developments installed to date.

The Premier cabinets, equipped with the well-known Collection Series multigames, as well as the G 32-32 VIP slot machines with Bell Link jackpot, that established itself as one of our TODs’ favourites, deeply impressed our visitors from the very beginning. The next logical step was to expand our cooperation with the Bulgarian company so we can keep on offering the premium products and services that players are used to find in our casinos.”

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP of sales and marketing at EGT, also emphasized the importance of the installation. She said: “We are very happy to continue to develop so well at Casino Cafe de Paris and Casino Monte-Carlo and I believe that our partnership with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer will bring many more successes to both sides.”