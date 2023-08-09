EGT is shortlisted in Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year category in GGA Las Vegas 2023

Bulgarian gaming supplier EGT shortlisted for Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year at GGA 2023.

Press release.- EGT is among the finalists in the 10-th consecutive edition of Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas (GGA). The competition distinguishes the companies with outstanding achievements in the gaming sector in the Americas region for the past 12 months.

The Bulgarian manufacturer has been shortlisted in the Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year category which recognizes the efforts of the providers who drive the development of brick-and-mortar casinos.

EGT received the nomination as it had a strong year, marked by numerous successful installations of its products in gaming establishments around the world. The jackpot solution Bell Link, which has been reaping success after success since its debut, continues to conquer new markets this year as well and even earned the title of absolute bestseller in Panama, where is installed in a number of reputable casinos such as Royal Marriott, Star Bay, CIRSA, Codere, Sortis, Golden Lion.

During the past year EGT enriched its portfolio of products, created specifically for the American gaming audience and along with Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, and High Cash jackpot systems the company already offers the multi-level jackpot 9 Crystal Bonanza.

Thanks to its vast variety of bonus games and numerous options for winning and entertainment it received positive feedback from casino operators and players and it is yet to fulfill its potential in the near future. Winner Selection 1 and 2 multigame mixes complement the range of developments for the Americas region. They are specially designed for the Latin American players and each of them contains 20 of the most attractive EGT titles.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at Euro Games Technology, commented: “We are very glad that EGT will compete for the prize in Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year category because it reflects to the fullest extent the overall contribution of our company to the development of the gaming sector in the past 1 year.”

The GGA competition is powered by the B2B-gaming publications Gambling Insider and Gaming America in association with G2E and gives prizes in 15 categories, covering both the land-based and digital aspects of the industry. The judging panel consists of more than 100 C-level executives from the largest and most notable gaming companies, including manufacturers, suppliers, casino operators and experts.

The fairness and transparency of the voting process is guaranteed by the independent adjudication of KPMG. The winners will be announced on a luncheon ceremony on 9-th October at The Venetian Las Vegas.