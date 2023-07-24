EGT’s slot machines with a promising debut in Lucky Star Casino in Cairo

The gaming establishment was supplied with slot cabinets from Super Premier and G 55 C VIP models

Press release.- EGT’s gaming equipment is already presented in Lucky Star Casino, located in Citystars Heliopolis, one of the biggest and most popular shopping centres in Cairo. The gaming establishment was supplied with slot cabinets from Super Premier and G 55 C VIP models, which offer games of Collection and General Series multigame mixes.

Biserka Draganova, sales manager for The Balkans and Egypt at EGT, stated: “We are very glad that the casino gave us the opportunity to install top performers of our portfolio, such as Super Premier and G 55 C VIP.

“It was not by chance that they chose our VIP machines, which provide their users with the perfect combination of great comfort and an unforgettable gaming experience. The results were not long in coming: our cabinets and games made a very strong start, arousing great interest among local players, and it seems that they have a lot of potential yet to be unleashed. I believe that very soon we will have the chance to work with the operator again.”

Representatives of Lucky Star Casino also shared their positive impressions of the collaboration: “This is the first time we are working with EGT and so far, we are very happy with the performance of their products. We look forward to trying out other developments of the Bulgarian manufacturer in the near future.”

