EGT wins “Land-Based Game Machine of the Year” at SiGMA Asia Awards

Press release.- EGT has been distinguished with the “Land-based game machine of the year” prize at this year’s edition of the SiGMA Asia Awards competition, which took place on 19 July at the Conrad Grand Ballroom in Manila.

The Bulgarian manufacturer received the accolade because of the cutting-edge slot cabinets of its latest General Series, which stand out with the perfect combination of impressive design, great comfort achieved through many ergonomic features, as well as the company’s rich variety of attractive games and jackpot solutions. The distinction also recognizes the company’s outstanding contribution to the development of land-based gaming as a whole.

Mariana Manchina, Sales Manager for the Philippines at EGT, said: “Receiving this prestigious prize is a great honour to us and validates our unwavering commitment to excellence.

“The recognition of our devoted work fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries. We have yet to demonstrate the huge potential of our products for the Asian markets and this award is both an inspiration for us and proof that we are on the right track.”

