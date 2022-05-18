EGT Interactive is excited to announce Rivalo.co partnership in Colombia

Players from the Colombian iGaming market can already enjoy EGT Interactive’s top-performing games.

Press release.- EGT Interactive is strengthening its position on the Colombian iGaming market through a partnership with the well-known operator Rivalo.co. The provider focuses on strengthening its position in Colombia, and indeed its interesting portfolio combining classic casino games with modern ones, will captivate the slot enthusiasts.

The sports betting and online casino that has been operating for more than three years in Colombia and seven years in Latin America presents its new campaign: Colombia’s biggest online casino. By adding EGT Interactive’s popular portfolio, Rivalo will diversify its offering and attract more players.

The first territory that will benefit from the partnership is the Colombian iGaming market, where players can already enjoy EGT Interactive’s top-performing games. Some of the most popular titles already available are: 100 Super Hot, 27 Wins, Amazons’ Battle, Flaming Hot, Grace of Cleopatra and many more.

The brand operations team in Colombia is motivated, Felipe Aguero, Country Manager, mentioned that “We are exceptionally happy to set the beginning of a partnership with EGT Interactive. After the successful launch of the live casino in 2021, we have the challenge to continue growing; thus, we keep the efforts with partners and developers to continuously launch new experiences on our site. In the upcoming months we will have more than the greatest game offer in Colombia”.

Ivo Georgiev, the Managing Director of EGT Interactive, commented: “We are extremely proud to expand our Colombian presence with such a prominent operator as Rivalo. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership grow, and we are confident the results will exceed our expectations.”

