By refreshing its corporate brand identity, Amusnet Interactive step deeper into the process of enriching the well-known classic EGT Interactive portfolio with modern product verticals.

Press release.- Vesselina Andreeva, Chief Operations Officer at Amusnet Interactive, discusses the company’s strategy in the midst of its rebranding process.

How does the name, logo, and presentation of the brand tell a story by itself?

Our story is all about games, growth and expansion. By refreshing our corporate brand identity, we step deeper into the process of enriching the well-known classic EGT Interactive portfolio with modern product verticals, which are very appealing in the industry.

Furthermore, the company is growing in terms of markets, clients and teams. We are constantly evolving by improving our internal and external processes to handle the expansion and ensure everything will function smoothly.

The teams are in constant communication with the clients. What is the feedback they receive regarding the refreshed brand?

Everybody is excited about our new name. Our partners have provided their support and trust since the announcement. We are discussing together how to approach the different markets and players about the change. They already know our high-quality products and the way we are doing business, and are eager to see what is coming next.

What is the meaning behind the new logo? Can you share insights regarding the transition process and the next steps?

We are staying close to the well-established and recognizable corporate identity that the company already has. We decided to keep the same brand elements and overall look and feel, thus executing a smooth transition to the refreshed brand.

Our approach is to gradually introduce the change while constantly communicating with the business and receiving feedback on the process. I believe that our partners must be well aware that the visual change does not affect our relationships and partnerships – we will always aim at being the preferred choice of the players.

Once the new name is well-known, we will move on to the final step of the rebranding process by actually introducing Amusnet Interactive in all communication channels.

We are already in Q2, what are Amusnet Interactive goals for 2022?

Amusnet Interactive is committed to providing much more to our partners starting from engaging content, new products, advanced scalable architecture and improved service. We are constantly taking care of the relationship with our partners and have recently revised our client’s journey. The company has also strengthened its position as a leading provider in the existing markets and continues to expand into new territories.

What does the company bring to the industry that will allow it to stand out?

We are creating an incredible synergy between classic casino games and modern ones. What players love about our games is our mathematics and performance.

Now we will be able to enhance our player experience by introducing a new unique variety of casino games. We have ambitious plans and our teams are determined to continue delivering high-quality products.