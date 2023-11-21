EGT Georgia with a successful participation in SBC Summit Tbilisi 2023

The company showed its innovations in the first edition of the expo in Georgia.

Press release.- EGT Georgia had a very successful participation in the SBC Summit Tbilisi, which was held for the first time ever in the country.

The event consisted of a conference and an exhibition part, covering Georgia and its surrounding regions, including Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Balkans. It gathered over 1,000 providers, operators and industry experts at Sheraton Grand Metechi Palace on 23 and 24 October.

At its stand, EGT Georgia demonstrated EGT Digital’s innovative iGaming products: the rich portfolio of games of the company, currently containing more than 90 slot titles, as well as the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave.

X-Nave offers operators a comprehensive solution for building and maintaining a successful iGaming business through its four modules: Sportsbook product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway. They can both work as part of the platform or operate separately as they allow integration with third parties.

See also: EGT to offer an exceptional gaming experience during BEGE Expo 2023

Denis Karpovich, CTO at EGT Georgia, took part as a speaker in a panel discussion, dedicated to payments in the iGaming industry. During this session, he presented the X-Nave’s Payment Gateway, including live reporting and monitoring, transaction and fee management, as well as an advanced rule engine for maximum efficiency and simple payment processing.

Miss Radostina Valcheva, CEO of EGT Georgia, added: “We are very pleased with our participation in SBC Summit Tbilisi, as we had the pleasure of seeing many of our partners, as well as meeting with numerous potential new customers and showing them our products and services.”

She concluded: “The event provided us with one more opportunity to highlight and strengthen the status of EGT and EGT Digital as leaders in the Georgian market.”